Valentine's Day road-rage fight ends in charges after compact car forces pickup off road in Langford, B.C.

No one enjoy commuting at 6:45 a.m., but RCMP on in a southern Vancouver Island community outside Victoria, B.C. are asking drivers to keep their cool when tensions flare.

The bizarre road rage altercation took place early Tuesday morning in Langford, the local West Shore RCMP detachment explained.

The police received a report of road rage in progress, alleging "a black Mitsubishi Lancer attempted to run a white pickup truck off the road on multiple occasions while yelling at the two other occupants of that truck," the force said in a statement.

Both the compact Lancer and the pickup then pulled to the side of the road — and the Mitsubishi driver walked to the driver's window of the truck where the conflict escalted, and "a physical altercation ensued through the open window," West Shore RCMP stated.

By the time the police force arrived on scene, however, the Lancer was gone. But thanks to a detailed description, officers soon found it in the nearby area and arrested its driver for assault and dangerous driving, and the passenger on a warrant issue.

The incident took place around Sooke Road near Happy Valley Road, near the suburban community of Langford west of Victoria.



Though B.C. drivers will rarely get into a situation being forced repeatedly off the road by an enraged fellow motorist, the police force offered advice to avoid things going so awry.

