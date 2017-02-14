Dog-Waste-Only bins coming to a park near you

More than 350,000 dogs poo in Metro Vancouver’s parks everyday, according to the region’s website. Several cities are now installing dog-waste-only bins to ensure that waste goes where it belongs – in a sewage treatment facility and not the landfill.

North Vancouver is piloting a Dog-Waste-Only garbage program with designated waste bins in Mosquito Creek, Kings Mill Walk, and Lynnmouth Park. City crews will empty the bins once a week, according to the city’s website.

The city will audit the waste bins at the end of 2017 and add more dog-waste-only bins if the program is successful.

The City of Vancouver started a similar pilot program in the summer of 2016 and maintains dog-waste-only bins in Charleson Park, John Hendry Park, and Grimmett Park.