Dog-Waste-Only bins coming to a park near you

Mosquito Creek, Kings Mill Walk, and Lynnmouth Park will be the test sites for the pilot program, in an attempt to keep dog poop out of landfills.

The City of North Vancouver is experimenting with dog-waste-only bins beside regulate garbage cans in three parks.

More than 350,000 dogs poo in Metro Vancouver’s parks everyday, according to the region’s website. Several cities are now installing dog-waste-only bins to ensure that waste goes where it belongs – in a sewage treatment facility and not the landfill.

North Vancouver is piloting a Dog-Waste-Only garbage program with designated waste bins in Mosquito Creek, Kings Mill Walk, and Lynnmouth Park. City crews will empty the bins once a week, according to the city’s website. 

The city will audit the waste bins at the end of 2017 and add more dog-waste-only bins if the program is successful. 

The City of Vancouver started a similar pilot program in the summer of 2016 and maintains dog-waste-only bins in Charleson Park, John Hendry Park, and Grimmett Park.

Surrey is trying a different approach, with a weekly dog-poo collection service for residents at $5 per week.

