Police identify victim of homicide on trail in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

PORT COQUITLAM, B.C. — Police have identified a 44-year-old man who died Saturday night after being found severely injured on a trail in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Shawn Curtis George died at around 10 p.m., Saturday.

The death occurred shortly after police received reports about the injured man near the Hyde Creek Recreation Centre.

Cpl. Meghan Foster says George was known to police and detectives are working to determine a motive for his murder.