Sons of U.S. President Donald Trump plan trip to Vancouver

U.S. President Donald Trump’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, will be visiting Vancouver soon to promote the newly opened Trump Hotel here, according to the New York Times.

The story, first published Feb. 13, says Trump’s sons will travel to Vancouver in about a week to promote the new hotel, which had a “soft launch” opening in January. The brothers will be in attendance when the hotel will holds an official opening party on Feb. 28, according to Talk Shop Media, a Vancouver public relations firm.

As with everything to do with the controversial new president, the Trump Hotel has attracted its fair share of criticism. In 2015, Vancouver’s mayor, Gregor Robertson, asked the developer, Holborn Group, to remove Trump’s name from the luxury hotel and condo tower on West Georgia Street. Coun. Kerry Jang called the 69-storey tower, which prominently displays the Trump name, a “beacon of racism.”

Robertson and Jang were at the time reacting to Trump’s call for a complete ban on Muslims entering the United States. Shortly after taking office, Trump signed an executive order barring immigrants and permanent residents from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States — a directive that has since been overturned by U.S. courts.

Brent Toderian, former chief planner for the City of Vancouver, has been vocal in his criticism of Holborn for failing to remove the Trump name.