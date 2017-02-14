Suspected homicide victim identified in Coquitlam

Mounties have publicly identified a suspected homicide victim who was found Saturday night on a trail near the Hyde Park Recreation Centre in Coquitlam.

Shawn Curtis George, 44, a resident of the Tri-Cities area, was found dead just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Laurier Avenue. His injuries indicated foul play and the case was handed over to the region’s integrated homicide investigation team (IHIT), police said in a press release Tuesday.

An autopsy has yet to confirm the cause of George’s death. Police are working to determine a motive and are asking anyone who knew the victim to contact them.