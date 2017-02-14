Vancouver Canucks to unveil Pat Quinn statue outside Rogers Arena

A life-sized bronze statue of Pat Quinn will be unveiled outside Rogers Arena prior to the Canucks-Flames game on Saturday night.

The statue, created by sculptor Norm Williams, depicts Quinn coaching the Vancouver Canucks during the 1994 Stanley Cup Playoffs and includes a roster card engraved with the name of every player on the 1994 team.

The unveiling will be held at the Toyota Plaza outside the arena, near Pat Quinn Way, at 6:15 p.m. Saturday ahead of the Canucks-Flames game at 7 p.m. Canucks president Trevor Linden and Quinn’s daughter Kalli will be on-hand.

The statue will include a bench for fans to have their photos taken with the statue. According to a Canucks’ press release Tuesday, the idea for the bench originated during the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. Quinn, who coached Team Canada's men's team to their first gold medal Olympic medal in 50 years, would often sit on a bench outside Canada House chatting with Olympic athletes from all sports.

Quinn played for, coached and served as president and general manager of the Vancouver Canucks at various points in his career.