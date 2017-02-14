Vancouver police identify third homicide victim of 2017
A
A
Share via Email
VANCOUVER — Police have released the identity of a 38-year-old man killed in East Vancouver last week.
They say he was Vancouver resident Maninder Braich.
Officers were called for reports of an injured man at a home just after midnight on Thursday, and he was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.
Police have not released the cause of death.
They say no arrests have been made, but that detectives do not believe the public is at risk.
Police say Braich's death is Vancouver's third homicide of 2017.