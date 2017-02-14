Vancouver police identify third homicide victim of 2017

VANCOUVER — Police have released the identity of a 38-year-old man killed in East Vancouver last week.

They say he was Vancouver resident Maninder Braich.

Officers were called for reports of an injured man at a home just after midnight on Thursday, and he was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

Police have not released the cause of death.

They say no arrests have been made, but that detectives do not believe the public is at risk.