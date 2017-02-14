Vancouver police identify third homicide victim of 2017
Maninder Singh Braich, 38, died on Feb 9 after being found in an East Vancouver home. No arrests have been made so far.
Police have identified 38-year old Maninder Singh Braich as the third victim of homicide in Vancouver this year.
According to a written release, police say the Vancouver resident was found injured just before midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 9 in a home near Prince Albert Street and 49th Avenue. He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.
Police believe the public is not at risk based on the investigation so far.
No arrests have been made.
Detectives are asking anyone who has information about Braich's activities on Feb. 9 to contact VPD's Major Crime Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.