Vancouver police identify third homicide victim of 2017

Police have identified 38-year old Maninder Singh Braich as the third victim of homicide in Vancouver this year.

According to a written release, police say the Vancouver resident was found injured just before midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 9 in a home near Prince Albert Street and 49th Avenue. He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

Police believe the public is not at risk based on the investigation so far.

No arrests have been made.