Vancouver startup to launch rental app

Where can you rent a snowboard for $13 a day? From your neighbour, of course – and with the help of a share-economy app called Quupe.

The Vancouver startup aims to connect people who have rarely-used equipment gathering dust in a storage locker with people who don’t want to bite the bullet on a snowblower or kayak.

“We are, on average, 30 to 40 per cent cheaper than a bricks-and-mortar [rental] place,” said co-founder Angela Hamilton.

“We wanted to just make an app that would allow people to lend and borrow things. That’s the philosophical drive behind it – this desire to connect people who want good stuff.”

The app comes with a ‘rent calculator’ that comes up with a dollar amount depending on age, condition, and original sale price of the item.

“Nobody really wants to get into the haggling that you have to do when you’re on Craigslist,” she said.

It’s one of several features Hamilton and the other three co-founders hope will convince people to adopt the share-economy lifestyle, a change that may appear daunting at first, she acknowledged.

“We know we are asking for a behaviour change here. We want to find different ways to make it as easy as possible for the user.”

There is no membership fee for Quupe – people can list goods and rent them on the app for free and the company makes money by charging a 20 per cent fee on all transactions.

But the app needs at least 10,000 users to become sustainable, estimates Hamilton.

That’s the goal following their launch date, Feb. 28. The app is currently in beta-testing phase with 430 users but people are able to sign up and start using the app right away.

Hamilton, who is originally from the United States, says the team is focusing its initial efforts on recruiting people in young neighbourhoods like Mount Pleasant and Commercial Drive.

The multinational team – Hamilton’s co-founders are from China, India and Pakistan – plan to launch the app worldwide if it proves successful in Vancouver. Quupe is currently receiving support from UBC Sauder’s School of Business social innovator hub called S3i, where they received mentorship, attended workshops, and gained help from business students.