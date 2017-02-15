Police warn parents after a series of creepy encounters in Saanich

Police are asking parents to talk to their children about dangerous situations after a 10-year-old girl had a series of creepy encounters with a stranger driving a white pickup truck in Saanich, British Columbia.



The most recent "suspicious circumstance," the police department said in a release, occurred Tuesday morning as the young girl walked to her elementary school in the Lakehill area, Saanich Police stated.

The girl noticed a man get out of his pickup and stare at her. Uncomfortable, she continued to school where she told teachers who then alerted police.

But the incident was the third encounter the girl had with the same stranger.

Last fall, the girl was walking when a man in a white pickup drove by and gestured at her. Then, in late December, she was again walking when she noticed the same vehicle driving slowly beside her. And last month, the driver stopped and asked her if she needed a ride. The girl didn’t say anything, and ran home.

Police said the man is Caucasian and between 50 and 60 years old, and described him as having a thin build, reddish-brown hair and a goatee.