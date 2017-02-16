B.C. Lions sign veteran defensive back Matt Bucknor through 2018 season
VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed Canadian defensive back Matt Bucknor on Thursday.
The five-year CFL veteran has also played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders.
"Matt is an experienced and skilled defensive back who will gives us very good Canadian depth in the secondary," said Lions head coach/GM Wally Buono.
Bucknor has played in 67 career regular-season games. The Hamilton native has recorded 150 tackles and three interceptions.