B.C. Lions sign veteran defensive back Matt Bucknor through 2018 season

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed Canadian defensive back Matt Bucknor on Thursday.

The five-year CFL veteran has also played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders.

"Matt is an experienced and skilled defensive back who will gives us very good Canadian depth in the secondary," said Lions head coach/GM Wally Buono.

Bucknor has played in 67 career regular-season games. The Hamilton native has recorded 150 tackles and three interceptions.

