Three Vancouver neighbourhoods commit to reducing carbon footprint

Three very different Vancouver neighbourhoods are participating in a green-city initiative that will push them to reduce their carbon footprint by 15 per cent by the end of 2017.

Single-family households in Dunbar-Southlands will join the culturally diverse residents in Kensington-Cedar Cottage as well as people in the rapidly developing South Cambie area, for the Green Bloc project.

It’s the next step in a program that was piloted in Riley Park last year.

Project coordinator Robyn Chan with the charity, Evergreen, told Metro in January the winning neighbourhoods would be picked with housing diversity in mind.

“The first neighbourhood we worked with were all single-family home owners,” she said.

“We’re looking to spread out and looking to see different kinds of neighbourhoods we can impact.”