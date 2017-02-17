B.C. emergency first responders’ mental health, PTSD focus of event

Rae-Lynn Dicks vividly remembers one of her emergency calls when she worked as a 911 dispatcher.

The call was from an embarrassed-sounding man who said his wife was trying to harm him and his children were in danger; Dicks listened empathetically and searched his address.

But what appeared on her screen was chilling: a separate 911 call from a neighbour had already dispatched police. It was tagged “homicide.”

“My blood ran absolutely cold,” she recalled. “The kids were on the front lawn calling for help. Someone had smashed their mom’s head in with a two-by-four. That someone was the man I was talking on the phone with, but he didn’t know that I knew.”

Like countless emergencies, she had only her voice to rely on to potentially save lives, take control of a risky situation, and protect officers responding on-scene. She kept him talking, unaware that he was being surrounded by cops.

It’s just one of many horrifying events that, until recent years, was not considered traumatic to emergency responders like Dicks because her life was not immediately in danger.

Nonetheless that call and many others, cumulatively, haunted her during her years as a dispatcher — and she became one of hundreds of British Columbia’s emergency service workers who live with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), one of a number of what are known as “operational stress injuries.”

“I was diagnosed in 2002, and my career ended in 2004,” she said, “because I was no longer able to function.

“I couldn’t get up to go to work on a regular basis or provide myself self-care. I was heavily medicated at that point in time and spent two years contemplating suicide. I can honestly say I’m alive today because my cat was hungry.”

But today Dicks’ life is very different. She found healing through a peer-support mental health program, completed two degrees, and now volunteers to support other traumatized 911 dispatchers across the country, through the organization Badge of Life Canada.

This month, she is part of a group at Kwantlen Polytechnic University organizing a conference bringing together other emergency responders from across the province — fire, police, paramedics, corrections officers and dispatchers — for a two-day conference on mental health.

“Most first responders, we are a very resilient bunch,” she explained. “But in B.C. a lot of us are struggling with what’s available, what needs to happen, and how can we effect change.

“Change still needs to happen … and I really want to help mitigate the issue so our B.C. first responders stop committing suicide. We have, right now, the highest rates in the country; that’s just unacceptable.”

The conference, “Connections in First Responder Mental Health,” is being held through Kwantlen’s criminology department on Feb. 23-24 and proceeds will go to Badge of Life.

“Members of the public only ever call us when something is going horribly wrong in their own world,” she said, “but many are unaware of how frequently that happens in our community, and how often our first responders are exposed to those traumatic incidents.