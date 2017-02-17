Friendly wallaby still on the loose after escape in Langley, B.C.

LANGLEY, B.C. — A wallaby wandering through Langley, B.C., has the jump on everyone trying to find it.

The roughly metre-high creature, similar to a kangaroo, has been on the hop since earlier this week when RCMP say it escaped from an enclosure inside a home.

In Twitter exchanges, RCMP have said the wallaby is a very friendly pet, but it doesn't seem interested in coming in from the cold.

It has been spotted several times around the mainly rural neighbourhood where it disappeared about 50 kilometres east of Vancouver, but is believed to be hiding in nearby trees.

A similar escape of a wallaby occurred in Kamloops nearly nine years ago.