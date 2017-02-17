United Way ‘taps in’ to transit riders’ generosity to help needy families

You could say it’s not a “tap out” but a “tap up.”

Transit riders are by now familiar with using their TransLink Compass cards to tap in and out of the system, but now they can also help offer low-income families a generous “tap up,” too.

That’s thanks to a partnership announced Thursday between the transit agency and the United Way of the Lower Mainland, which lets out-of-town visitors and anyone wanting to help donate old Compass cards to benefit the less fortunate.

“Some of the region’s most vulnerable populations are reliant on both United Way funded programs and services — and on TransLink,” said the transit provider’s chief financial officer, Cathy McLay, in a statement.

The new initiative is inviting transit users who can afford it — or who may not need their Compass card any more if they’re leaving town — to drop them off in special collection kiosks in downtown SkyTrain stations. The cards’ unused value will then be donated to needy families in United Way programs.

“This program will remove one more barrier for people in need,” explained UWLM CEO Michael McKnight in a statement. “When we work together, we can really accomplish positive change in the community and help people in need in different ways.”