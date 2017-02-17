Vancouver pitches more mental health cash for harm reduction, prevention

After approving a $220,000 injection of cash last week to stem the fentanyl crisis that’s killing hundreds on Vancouver’s streets, the city could be poised to boost its mental health budget by double that amount again.

The additional $450,000 funding has been pitched by Mayor Gregor Robertson, and if approved by City Council would be paired with a slightly higher amount from partners.

“The fentanyl opioid crisis is intensifying Vancouver’s mental health crisis,” Robertson said in a press release, “leaving our most vulnerable with untreated mental illness and addictions urgently needing care, treatment and support.”

The city said the proposal came in response to the recommendations from the Mayor’s Task Force on Mental Health and Addictions — including “community-based response and prevention,” efforts to reduce societal stigma against mental health and substance abuse, Aboriginal healing, and a mental wellness pilot project amongst Grade 6 and 7 students in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association and the school board.

Since its creation in autumn 2013, the Task Force based its work on the so-called “four pillars” approach to drug addiction, which includes harm reduction — such as needle exchanges and safe injection and consumption sites — as well as treatment, enforcement and prevention.

The funding proposed would come out of the city’s innovation and fentanyl budget, but Robertson cautioned that it was just one part of the needed response to an unprecedented overdose crisis, in which 914 British Columbians died last year alone.