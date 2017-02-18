Three homes evacuated as precaution after landslide in Chilliwack, B.C.

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Three Chilliwack, B.C., homes have been evacuated as a precaution after a landslide happened on a local mountain.

The City of Chilliwack says no one was hurt as a result of the slide on Vedder Mountain Saturday morning.

Fire crews evacuated the homes in the direct path of the slide as a precaution because there are still large loose rocks posing a risk of another slide.

A nearby road has also been closed to traffic as a safety measure.