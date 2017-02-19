B.C. earmarks $30 million for school supplies; news met with derision by former Vancouver trustee

B.C. classrooms are getting almost $30 million to purchase new school supplies, the province announced Sunday, to the ridicule of a former Vancouver school trustee.

The $29.4-million student learning grant is one-time funding to purchase textbooks, computer programs, athletic equipment, art supplies and lab equipment, according to a press release Sunday morning. The new funding is equal to about $50 per student.

The news was met with a Bronx cheer from former Vancouver school trustee Patti Bacchus, who argued that when a funding announcement equal to a textbook per child is news, it shows how low education in B.C. has sunk.

“HEY GUYS BC KIDS WILL GET TEXTBOOKS! This is actually newsworthy due to years of @christyclarkbc's #bced underfunding. SMH. #TeamBC2017,” Bacchus wrote in a second tweet.

Bacchus, now education editor for the Vancouver Observer, was among the nine elected Vancouver school trustees fired by the province in October.

Of the money announced on Sunday, $27.4 million will be dispersed on a per student basis among B.C.’s 60 school districts. The remaining $2 million will go to independent schools.

Districts will know how much money they will receive by the end of February and will be required to report on how the funds were spent prior to the 2017-2018 school year.

“The $29.4 million will flow in the coming weeks and I expect all school districts to begin talking to parents and teachers,” said Education Minister Mike Bernier in a statement.