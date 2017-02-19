Canuck Place Children’s Hospice gets $5 million in annual funding

Canuck Place Children’s Hospice will receive sustained, annual funding of $5 million per year beginning in 2018, the province announced Sunday.

Canuck Place, which provides end-of-life care for children and support to families across the province, will also receive immediate one-time funding of $4 million.

The hospice previously received $1.7 million annually from the Provincial Health Services Authority.

“It’s never easy facing end-of-life care, much less when it is a child,” said Health Minister Terry Lake in a press release Sunday.

“Families with children needing pediatric palliative care look to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice for services and supports. This funding will provide Canuck Place the means to continue helping families and their children work through terminal illness.”