Vancouver city council to vote on new branding for city

Vancouver city staff have come up with a new city logo – the first change to the city's brand in more than ten years, according to a staff report.

One of the aims of the project was to create a watermark that is more easily recognizable to those whose first language is not English, the report noted. The city hired the branding firm that put out the lowest bid for the project and total costs came out to less than $8,000.

If approved, new signs with the updated watermark will be phased in over the course of 2017 to save costs, according to the report.

City council will vote on whether or not to approve the branding change during Wednesday’s council meeting.