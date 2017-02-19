Port of Vancouver seeks feedback on Centerm expansion

Vancouver’s port authority wants public feedback on a proposal to increase the size of a container terminal in the inner harbor near Crab Park.

If approved, the Centerm Expansion Project would increase the footprint of container terminal by 15 per cent, while increasing capacity by roughly two thirds.

The proposal, however, has worried some Vancouver residents who are concerned about impacts to Crab Park, the only public green space in the downtown East Vancouver waterfront.

Port of Vancouver:

The expansion plan is undergoing a project and environmental review by the Port of Vancouver. It includes a period of public consultation that begins Monday and runs through Mar. 24, 2017. A discussion guide with more details about the expansion will be released on Monday.

As part of the public feedback process the port is holding a number of drop-in open houses and smaller group meetings.

A second round of public feedback is planned for mid-2017.

Centerm Expansion Project open houses:

Mar. 2, 2017: 4-7 p.m. at the Japanese Language School (487 Alexander St.)

Mar. 4, 2017: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Goldcorp Centre fore the Arts (149 W Hastings St.)

Mar. 7, 2017: 4-8 p.m. at the Japanese Language School (487 Alexander St.)