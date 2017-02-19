Social media plea brings in loads of special Kraft Dinner for Autistic B.C. boy

NANAIMO, B.C. — Hundreds of boxes of a limited-edition pasta now fill the home of a family in Nanaimo, B.C., following a plea to help their autistic son.

Reed Botwright put out a call on social media last week when he and his wife could not track down any more boxes of Star Wars Kraft Dinner, one of the only foods their six-year-old son Everett will eat.

Everett is on the autism spectrum, and Botwright says he has issues with the taste, smell and texture of many foods, so his parents were ecstatic when he specifically requested the cheesy noodles.

Botwright says the response to his posts has been incredible, with people around the world — including Canadian actor William Shatner — sharing the little boy's story.

The family has received more than 500 boxes of the special KD over the past week, including 411 that were shipped to Vancouver Island from Real Canadian Superstores in B.C.'s Lower Mainland and delivered in plastic totes so the family can safely store them.