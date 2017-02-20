1-in-4 Canadians want 'ban on Syrian refugees' like Trump: poll

Sunday's Conservative leadership debate in Vancouver continued to raise alarm over the federal Liberals' refugee policies, as the flood of asylum-seekers swells over the U.S. border into Manitoba, Quebec — and now even B.C., Metro reported last week.



But while some have dismissed as "fringe" some of the party's leading candidates to replace ex-Prime Minister Stephen Harper, notably immigration critics Kellie Leitch and Kevin O'Leary, a new opinion poll suggests the sentiment is more widely shared by Canadians than previously thought.

An Angus Reid Institute survey of 1,508 Canadians discovered that one-in-four would actually support a Donald Trump-style ban on accepting Syrian refugees into the country.

That stands in contrast to the widely shared photographs this weekend of smiling Canadian police officers carrying asylum-seeking children across the border — less widely shared were subsequent images of the same officers arresting and handcuffing some of the refugees.

It appears that not all Canadians are welcoming of the newcomers. More than half, for instance, agreed with the statement: "Too many refugees don't make enough of an effort to fit into mainstream Canadian society."

And two-in-five of those polled, or 38 per cent, believed that "many people in their community would not be welcoming to a refugee family," according to the Feb. 6-9 poll released overnight on Monday.

"These numbers bear out that it isn't the fringe," said Shachi Kurl, executive director of the non-profit polling organization. "Two-in-five — imagine a family dinner on Sunday night with two of the five people at the table saying it's too many (refugees), and that refugees would not be welcomed by people in their own neighbourhoods.

"It's a statement that's close to home."

Generally, however, the survey found that 57 per cent of Canadians broadly support the federal government's quota of accepting 40,000 refugees from Syria this year.

But among those who don't agree, Kurl said, there's a "feeling of unease" that is more widespread.

"This is not something that resides only on the fringes of Canadian society," she said, "and it's a position being expressed maybe not by those in government, but it's out there.

"I think everyone would do well to listen to this and try to understand where it's coming from and what it's motivated by."

On Friday, a small group carrying "Say No To Islam" signs held a protest outside a Toronto mosque, as Muslims prayed inside. Meanwhile, factions among Canada's right, including several Conservative leadership hopefuls, have opposed a Muslim MP's Liberal motion to condemn Islamophobia in the wake of last month's massacre by a Trump supporter inside a Quebec City mosque.