'As many as seven' snowboarders missing near Kamloops, B.C., ski resort

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Rescue crews are searching for as many as seven snowboarders missing at a ski resort near Kamloops, B.C.

Alan Hobler with Kamloops Search and Rescue says the snowboarders went out of bounds at Sun Peaks on Monday afternoon.

The rescue team sent 18 members and a drone team to look for the group Monday night.

Hobler says the avalanche hazard level in the area is low and conditions are fairly stable.

He says two avalanche forecasters joined the search to help keep rescuers safe.