Fraud tips to ICBC increased 66% in 2016

Calls to ICBC’s fraud tip line increased by almost 70 per cent in 2016, the Crown corporation announced Monday.

In all, the Insurance Corporation of B.C. received 1,900 tips in 2016, up 66 per cent from 2015. It credits a public education advertising campaign early last year for the uptick in calls.

“Tips help us take action by investigating suspicious situations in order to protect the majority of our customers who file honest claims,” Chris Fairbridge, ICBC’s manager of special investigations, said in a press release.

ICBC:

ICBC estimates that fake or exaggerated claims account for 10 to 20 per cent of all claim costs, about $600 million a year. The amount is roughly $100 per policyholder.

Common types of vehicle insurance fraud include an owner claiming a car was stolen, when it was actually just disposed of; embellishing injuries or damage; or staging a collision.

In 2016, ICBC completed almost 10,000 investigations. In December, it revealed that it was using analytics technology to comb through data with algorithms and statistical methods to spot possible false claims. It is also launching a public education campaign to show the collective costs of fraud.

ICBC expects the measures will reduce basic insurance claim costs by $21 million this year, and $44 million a year by 2019.

Between 2010 and 2015, ICBC fraud investigations led to 550 convictions.