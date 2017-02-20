La La Land top odds for best picture Oscar win: B.C. Lotto

Want to take your Oscar pool to the next level?

The B.C. Lottery Corporation is again letting movie buffs back their picks on the 89th Academy Awards.

Playnow.com offers 27 novelty bets, across a wide range of categories from best picture to best original song. You can even bet on who will win the most Oscars and who has the best hair and makeup, according to a BCLC press release on Monday.

La La Land, which leads all films with 14 Oscar nominations, has the best odds to win the top prize. A $10 bet for it to win best picture pays out $11.20. The film is the betting favourite in nine other categories.

BCLC gives Emma Stone (La La Land) the top odds to win best actress and Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) the top odds to win best actor. Damien Chazelle (La La Land) is favoured to win best director.

Last year, the B.C. Lottery Corporation saw more than 3,200 bets (for a total of $22,000 wagered) on the Oscars.