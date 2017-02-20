Petition pushes back against move to exclude police from Vancouver Pride Parade

VANCOUVER — A push to exclude police from Vancouver's Pride Parade is experiencing push back from a group that says not allowing officers to take part in the event risks undermining the positive relationship between the LGBTQ community and law enforcement.

Sandy Leo, a longtime trans-activist in the city, says more than 2,600 people have signed a petition opposing demands from a local chapter of Black Lives Matter that the Vancouver police voluntarily withdraw their float from this year's parade.

Leo says that while the grievances of Black Lives Matter are real and warrant discussion, police have marched in Vancouver's Pride Parade since 2002 and to oust them now would be counter-productive to progress already made.

Black Lives Matter Vancouver asked police last summer to remove their float from the parade as a "show of solidarity and understanding" that officer involvement makes some participants feel unsafe.

The request from the activist group came shortly after its Toronto counterpart brought that city's parade to a standstill until organizers agreed to a list of demands, including banning police floats from future marches.