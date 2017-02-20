Racist graffiti found at East Vancouver high school

Students and staff at an East Vancouver high school are “outraged” after a racist message was painted the outside of a door at the school last night.

The message in black paint reads “Hail Hitler” and is accompanied by a swastika. Staff moved quickly to remove the offensive message and it was painted over by 10 a.m. this morning, according to the Vancouver School Board.

“This racist garbage is abhorrent and offensive to everything Gladstone students and parents stand for,” said Adrian Dix, NDP MLA for Vancouver-Kingsway.

“Students and parents are pretty outraged that someone would target their school.”

Gladstone, located in the working-class neighbourhood of Joyce-Collingwood where many residents are recent immigrants, is an “amazing school” for diversity and tolerance, said Chris Parker, the school’s principal. He said the incident is very unusual for the school.

“I’ve been at six or seven different high schools and I think this school is remarkable for the general level of kindness and tolerance that the school community demonstrates,” Parker said.

“I think anybody would be shocked to see something like this at any school, but certainly at this school it’s not something that has any place in the culture of our community.”