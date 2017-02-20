Three arrested after shooting death in Abbotsford
The victim, a man in his mid-20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three people were arrested after a police chase following the shooting death of a man in Abbotsford Monday morning.
The shooting occurred at 9:40 a.m. in the 30500 block of Steelhead Court, according to a statement from Abbotsford police. The victim, a man in his mid-20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A vehicle was spotted fleeing the area. An Abbotsford police officer followed and tried to pull it over on Highway 11. A spike belt was used in Mission, disabling the vehicle. The three were arrested with the help of Mission RCMP.
The investigation has been handed over to the region’s integrated homicide investigation team. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-4448.