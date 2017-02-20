Three arrested after shooting death in Abbotsford

Three people were arrested after a police chase following the shooting death of a man in Abbotsford Monday morning.

The shooting occurred at 9:40 a.m. in the 30500 block of Steelhead Court, according to a statement from Abbotsford police. The victim, a man in his mid-20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A vehicle was spotted fleeing the area. An Abbotsford police officer followed and tried to pull it over on Highway 11. A spike belt was used in Mission, disabling the vehicle. The three were arrested with the help of Mission RCMP.