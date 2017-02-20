Vancouver Aquarium to bring back belugas despite inconclusive investigation into deaths

The Vancouver aquarium announced Monday it will continue keeping belugas in captivity – at least until 2029 – despite not being able to find a definite cause for the death of two belugas in November 2016.

The beluga tank currently sits empty but the Vancouver Aquarium has several belugas on loan out to other facilities in North America and could bring them back once the new Canada’s Arctic exhibit is finished in spring 2019, said the aquarium’s CEO, John Nightingale.

“We will continue to develop and expand our capacity as a rescue facility and continue to have the ability to provide a long term home for some non-releasable cetaceans.”

2029 is also the year the aquarium’s licence to occupy their site with the City of Vancouver expires.

Two belugas, Aurora and her calf Qila, died last fall within nine days of each other, reigniting an old debate on whether cetaceans should be kept in captivity.

The aquarium says it is possible “something malicious” happened to cause their deaths and is not ruling out intentional poisoning after a three-month-long investigation, said head veterinarian Dr. Martin Haulena.

The likely culprit, based on scientific evidence, is a toxin that came and went, he told reporters.

“There is no evidence of anything intrinsically wrong with having the whales in that habitat at the time of their mortality.”

But cetaceans kept in the new habitat will have the benefit of better security and pest control, he added.