Artist space Beaumont Studios looking for new home after 80% property tax increase

An artists’ space in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood is looking for a new home after property taxes rose from $50,000 to $90,000 — an 80 per cent increase — over two years.

“We’re not trying to be sensationalist but it’s legitimately dire,” said Sean Sherwood, strategic director for the Beaumont Studios, located at 5th Avenue and Alberta Street.

“We’re on a three-month plan — I said stop thinking about anything that’s outside of three months because we need to figure out how to survive the next three months.”

Beaumont Studios bills itself as an “art nucleus.” The membership-based organization rents out 35 studios to 84 artists, has a gallery space and also can be rented as an events venue. Last year, when Beaumont’s property tax bill rose from $50,000 to $70,500, the studio raised rents on the artist studios, cut staff and reduced existing staff salaries. There’s now nowhere else to cut, although staff are trying to “aggressively” apply for grants and add new members, Sherwood said.

Property values throughout Vancouver jumped between 2015 and 2016, and again between 2016 and 2017. But it’s commercial and industrial areas that have seen some of the most dramatic increases this year. If a building’s assessed value rises higher than the average increase for the municipality, property taxes will go up. Commercial leases are commonly set up so that tenants directly pay for property tax.

While some of the commercial area increases — as much as 300 per cent in some areas — are the result of rezoning, others are simply speculation.

The zoning hasn’t changed for the area where the Beaumont is located, but the venue is located near Olympic Village. Sherwood believes it’s simply the anticipation that the area might one day be zoned for condos that is pushing the property value up (the assessed value of the site jumped form $6 million in 2016 to $10 million in 2017).

Beaumont staff are now looking for a new space. But Sherwood believes that artist spaces can no longer function sustainably in Vancouver without being in a government-owned building where rents are purposely kept low.

“We’re trying to score the Emily Carr space on Granville Island, but it’s a dog fight: all the artist societies are trying to find space, we’re all competing with each other for the same thing,” Sherwood said, referring to the former home of Emily Carr University of Art and Design.