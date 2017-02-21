B.C. coroner investigating death of three-year-old girl at hospital

VANCOUVER — The BC Coroners Service says it is investigating the death of a three-year-old girl at Abbotsford Regional Hospital earlier this month.

The service says Nimrat Kaur Gill's family took her to the hospital emergency ward on Feb. 6 and she was discharged home the same day.

The next day her condition worsened and she was returned to the hospital, where she died.

The Coroners Act requires that all deaths of children be reported to, and investigated by, the service.

It says in a news release that the purpose of the investigation is not to find fault.