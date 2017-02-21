B.C. budget cuts MSP fees 50%, vows to end them—but no welfare lift or LNG windfall

British Columbia will phase out its experiment with a separate tax for health care, and its first step is to slash the Medical Services Plan (MSP) premium by half for most families next year.

On Tuesday afternoon, B.C.'s finance minister Mike de Jong unveiled the final provincial budget before his BC Liberals defend their 16 years in power in an election expected to pit them against their New Democrat opposition.

De Jong nicknamed his own budget as "the people's budget" in a speech in the Legislature, proclaiming the province had overcome the impacts of the 2008 downtown. But the NDP swiftly labeled it a pre-election vote-buying scheme that stands in contrast to years of rising daily costs for families.



"While other (provinces) have continued to struggle," de Jong said, "we in B.C. have come such a long way and have accomplished a lot to be proud of. It takes a lot of hard work to come out after a storm but we've done it."

Starting next Jan. 1, the budget cuts MSP premiums by 50 per cent for families earning less than $120,000 a year, and announcing that more than two million residents won't pay any premiums at all. And de Jong said that the province will move to end the segregated medical premium, which is included in other provinces income tax rates.



Referring to the spending measures announced Tuesday — including millions more towards education, health care, mental health, and the scandal-ridden children and families ministry — the minister called the spending a "dividend" arising from the budget surplus and "made possible by the people's hard work and people's beliefs in the province," he said.

One measure previously announced is a hike in disability assistance rates. But low-income people will continue bringing home $610 a month, with the welfare rate remaining at the same rate it's held at since 2007.



Carole James, the NDP's finance critic, lashed out following de Jong's speech, labeling it a "forget everything" budget and said even the signature item, the MSP cut, merely introduced previously raised fees over several years.

"Now that it's election time, the government is singularly focused on having you forget everything they have ever done," she said in the Legislature. "They're hoping you're going to forget the families, children and seniors and so many people had a very tough five years under this premier."

James said that the BC Liberal government "works hard for people at the top," but regular working families "pay more for virutally everytihng … people are not going to fall for that — a hike to virtually every fee, fare and rate this premier can get her hands on."