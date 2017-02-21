Complaint commissioner drops misconduct probe against Abbotsford police

B.C.’s police complaint commissioner has halted an investigation into more than 100 allegations of misconduct against Abbotsford police officers after a court decision prevented investigators from accessing key evidence.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) investigation began in 2013 with the arrest of Abbotsford Const. Christopher Nicholson, who was charged with several criminal offenses including breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

As a result of evidence gathered by Vancouver and New Westminster police departments, the commissioner launched additional investigations in 2014 into a large number of possible Police Act violations, including the allegation that officers gave inaccurate statements attributed to confidential sources in order to obtain search warrants.

In February 2015, the commissioner's office said the investigation involved 17 members and 148 misconduct allegations.

However, the courts have now ruled that only officers conducting criminal investigations are allowed within the “circle of privilege” surrounding confidential informants. As a result, the commissioner’s investigators are not allowed access to materials that could potentially identify informants.

In all, 122 misconduct allegations have been dropped, but investigations will continue into 15 allegations involving four members.

In response, Abbotsford Police Chief Bob Rich said in a statement that he had complete confidence in the integrity and professionalism of his officers.

“It was clear to me that some of the members, through lack of clear policy and training, had made some mistakes,” Rich said.

“It was also very clear to me that they were doing their honest best to investigate crime and arrest drug dealers.”

Abbotsford police have since implemented policy and training changes following of an external audit of how the department handles confidential informants, Rich added.