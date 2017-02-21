Watchdog demands B.C. 'compensate victims' of medical privacy breach

A British Columbia-based privacy watchdog group is calling on the province to compensate the estimated 7,500 patients who had their medical privacy violated.

The demand from the BC Freedom of Information and Privacy Association came Monday after the province admitted that those patients' files in PharmaNet — B.C.'s centralized prescription database — were accessed at least four "unusual" times since last fall.

The breaches allowed access to patients' names, addresses, Personal Health Numbers and dates of birth, the ministry cautioned. In more than one per cent of those accessed, the breach included patients' recent medical history, too.

But according to the BC Freedom of Information and Privacy Association, the province's vow to investigate and fire anyone found responsible — which Premier Christy Clark vowed to do last week — is not enough to fix the damage done.

"It is astounding that the Ministry of Health has not come forward to offer compensation to those affected," the Association said in a press release, and announced that it had sent a letter to minister Terry Lake calling for him to "cover the costs these victims will have to incur resulting from the failure to adequately protect sensitive personal information."

Lake declined Metro's request for an interview Monday.

However, a spokeswoman for his ministry emailed a statement noting that the department would work on a "case-by-case basis" with any victims of the breach "if they have concerns that their financial information or that their credit may be compromised," stated Lori Cascaden in the email, "and we will work to ensure that they have the protections necessary."

She said the ministry sent letters to the 7,500 people affected advising them to monitor their bank accounts, credit cards and online activity — but assured them that none of their financial data is stored on PharmaNet.

"The information gathered could possibly be used as a starting point for identity theft," that letter warned.

In addition to the ministry's investigation, B.C. hired private firm Deloitte to undertake "an independent security review … focused on identifying potential gaps and risks," the statement said.

It's not the first time the system has seen a privacy breach. In a 2014 incident, however, B.C. covered the 1,600 victims' costs of protecting themselves from identity theft.

"This is inexcusable," BC FIPA's executive director, Vince Gogolek, stated. "… FIPA hopes the minister will see fit to do what is right for the 7,500 innocent victims in this case."