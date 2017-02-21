25% of Vancouver’s detached homes at risk of teardown say analysts

About one quarter of detached homes in Vancouver will likely be torn down by 2030, according to an analysis by researchers.

The teardown index, developed by UBC architecture professor Joseph Dahmen and data expert Jens von Bergmann, compares the house value with the land value.

The greater the land value is compared to the house value, the more likely it wil be torn down and replaced by a new one, says Dahmen.

“When a building is worth les than 10 per cent of the total value of the property, the probability of teardown and replacement increases dramatically.”

In fact, half of single-family house in Vancouver are already worth less than 7.5 per cent of the lots they sit on. Many of those houses will be replaced by even bigger detached houses, said von Bergmann.

“It’s not clear how that will help affordability. WE should ask ourselves how to replace these teardowns with more units of ground-oriented, family-friendly homes on each lot.”