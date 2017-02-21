Tiny number of new townhouses shows need for zoning rethink: developers

At the end of December, just eight newly-completed townhomes were available for sale across the Lower Mainland, according to a developer industry group.

The numbers show the need for municipalities to make more land currently zoned for single-family homes available for townhouses, said Anne McMullin, CEO of the Urban Development Institute.

“We know that demand is very high and as soon as they’re built, they’re sold,” McMullin said.

There are just 26 newly-completed concrete condos available for sale across Metro Vancouver, added McMullin. The demand for multi-family means that prices for condos and townhomes is either stable or rising, in contrast to the single detached market, where prices have been sliding and few homes are being put on the market.

The low numbers of available multi-family units shows that municipalities should allow more townhouses and apartment buildings to be built on land currently zoned for single family homes, McMullin said.

“We have plenty of land — 85% of the land zoned residential is zoned single family,” she said. “So the land is there, but it gets released very, very slowly and the demand is so high.”