Vancouver councillors propose municipal lobbyist registry

The City of Vancouver has so far had no luck persuading the province to allow political donation limits. Now two councillors are proposing to create a municipal lobbyist registry.

“I think they’re linked quite closely in the public’s mind related to their confidence in the electoral process and thus in government itself,” said Vision Coun. Andrea Reimer, who drafted a motion with NPA Coun. George Affleck.

More:

But like campaign finance reform, they’ll need to get the B.C. government to change provincial legislation. Reimer and Affleck will introduce a motion at Tuesday’s council meeting to ask the province for the ability to create a lobbyist registry, similar to the one already in place for the provincial government. The provincial online registry allows the public to see who has met with provincial politicians, including the topic discussed and date of meetings.

Councillors meet with many businesses as well as individual city residents who have a financial interest in various issues, Reimer said, giving as an example the city’s recent bylaw change to deal with short-term rentals like Airbnb.

“There’s quite a lot of folks that are attached to different interests: development interests, waste management interests, different businesses that want to be considered for procurement,” Reimer said. While all councillors take an oath to abide but a code of conduct, “how do you enforce those ethics?” she asked.