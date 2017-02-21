Vancouver drivers can now use Apple Pay for on-street parking

Drivers in Vancouver can now use Apple Pay on the PayByPhone app to pay for on-street parking.

The PayByPhone app, which launched in Vancouver in 2001 and is now used in 300 cities worldwide, now gives drivers the option of paying with Apple Pay, the company announced Tuesday.

“We always look for ways to improve the user experience and adding Apple Pay simply extends that sentiment,” said Kush Parikh, president and CEO of PayByPhone, in a press release.

“Our goal is to make paying for parking completely worry free.”

Apple Pay, which is available to iOS users, allows the processing of payments without storing or sending credit card information and features privacy features like touch ID.

Locally, Apple Pay is only available for on-street parking.

PayByPhone, which is headquartered in Vancouver, was acquired by Volkswagen Financial Services AG at the end of 2016. Last year, the company processed $250 million in payments worldwide and was growing at a rate of 7,000 users per day.