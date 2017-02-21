News / Vancouver

B.C.’s Green Party wants voting age to go down to 16

Young people who vote as teenagers may be more likely to vote again as adults, says the party leader

The current voting age in B.C. is 18.

The Canadian Press

The current voting age in B.C. is 18.

B.C.’s Green Party MLA wants to lower the voting age to 16 to encourage teenagers to participate in politics.

“There is a lot of evidence that shows that if we engage our youth earlier in the political process, they are more likely to develop voting as a habit for the rest of their life, said Andrew Weaver, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head.

He tabled the bill, called the Election Amendment Act 1, Monday.

Weaver believes greater youth engagement could motivate the whole family to vote.

“It appears there is a trickle-up effect in civic participation.”

NDP MP Don Davies tabled a similar private member’s bill in 2016, suggesting the voting age should be lowered to 16 at the federal level.

Sixteen-year olds can vote in Austria, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, and Scotland.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Vancouver Views

More...