32% of Vancouver police show symptoms of PTSD: mental health survey

Police departments across Canada might be wise to better serve and protect their own members, if a landmark survey of Vancouver's police officers being presented at a conference this week is any indication.

According to the study, commissioned by Vancouver Police Union, sworn officers suffer high levels of PTSD, depression, and operational stress injuries — results the union's president characterized as "unprecedented."

Among the findings, one in every three police officers display enough symptoms to have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a debilitating condition involving flashbacks to distressing incidents, trouble regulating emotion, and often damaged relationships and trust.

The survey, from late 2015, is the most comprehensive ever done on mental health in Canadian police forces, said co-author and psychologist Lisa Kitt, a criminology professor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, who is presenting the study at the Connections in First Responder Mental Health conference at the school on Feb. 23 and 24.

Kitt, a former Corrections officer herself whose father and husband were firefighters, said the VPD should be commended for supporting its members' mental health, both through peer-support programs and its critical incident stress management team.

"My sense is the department is doing good things, having good conversations," she said. "… It's important to acknowledge there's a significant problem and their members are suffering. Cultures still need to change."

But even the union's president said the numbers caught him off guard.

"I knew there were issues with cynicism, depression and fatigue," Tom Stamatakis told Metro in a phone interview. "But I was surprised to see their extent.

"Even though, from our survey, police officers generally like their jobs and trying to help people in the community, they are also exposed to some pretty horrific incidents during the performance of their duties in Vancouver."

It wasn't just a small group of officers who responded, either — 765 police, representing 70 per cent of VPD's sworn members, responded.

"A 70 per cent response rate is unbelievable, there's no data like this anywhere," Kitt, who is helping plan this week's conference, said in a phone interview. "People are suffering unnecessarily.

"The PTSD rate across first responders … is just one aspect of mental health because we need to broaden our lens; burnout and the cynicism rate in this study were massive."

Burnout, the survey found, affected many on the force. Nearly three-quarters said they were severely or moderately exhausted, and the same number reported being "highly cynical."

"You get police officers who are deeply cynical working with vulnerable populations … and you've got a problem," Kitt said. "They're so burned out from repeated trauma, from feeling not supported, from not being able to get help."

However, Stamatakis said while a change of leadership in the Vancouver force and some improvements — namely, "better awareness" and mental supports — "what hasn't changed is we need to address our resourcing issues" he said are causing such high fatigue, burnout and depression rates.

"If police organizations applied the same level of rigour to addressing mental health and employee wellbeing internally as they have begun to apply to those issues externally, we'd be in a much better place," Stamatakis said. "Police organizations have taken on more training for officers to better understand people in the community suffering with mental health issues, but we haven't done the same thing towards our own members internally."

The VPD did not respond to interview requests Tuesday, but upon releasing its five-year strategic plan in January, Chief Adam Palmer said maintaining the mental wellness of his officers is also a priority for force, and a full review of staffing levels is underway.

"(Police) are resilient," Kitt said. "They're suffering because of their work, but also because they're often alone. If you have mental health suffering combined with aloneness, that's excruciating."