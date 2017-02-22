B.C. Premier says she wanted to axe medical premium 'for a long time'

A day after her government tabled its pre-election budget, British Columbia Premier Christy Clark explained on Wednesday why the budget halved medical service premiums for most residents — telling a business audience she's actually opposed the tax for a "long time."

The Premier, who is approaching six years leading the province, made the comments at a luncheon of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, where she pitched her case for why people should vote for the BC Liberals in May.

The Medical Service Plan has charged a premium since its inception in 1968, but B.C. remains the only province to have not phased it out yet, and Clark's party has roughly doubled the fees since 2002, the opposition argues.

"I also hate MSP, I just think it's terrible," Clark told the audience. "Nobody in the rest of the country pays it.

"It's regressive. It's just absolutely the worst way to tax people. It's one of those taxes I've been out to get for a long time."

Clark has indeed made previous remarks that MSP premiums are "antiquated" in the Legislature since becoming Premier in 2011.

However, a year ago she told the Vancouver Sun that B.C.'s 49-year-old premium fees serve an important purpose.

"We want to find a way to make MSP work for everybody," she told the paper Jan. 28. "But you know, one of the reasons British Columbia has an MSP system, and it's had it for a long, long time, has been to remind people that health care isn't a free service in our province, and it isn't anywhere."

Last summer, Clark told MLAs in the Legislature that MSP premiums weren't an easy thing to eliminate.

"We’re working on the numbers to see if we can do it," she said May 11. "(NDP leader John Horgan) says: 'Well, why don’t you just snap your fingers and get it done?' Well, first of all, you’ve to make sure that you have the money to get it done."

Asked why voters should give her BC Liberal party another chance to take the reins of power in May, Clark hinted to the business audience that voters have a stark choice on economic management.

"Jobs really matter," she replied. "And government can support the creation of jobs. And government can bring it to a dead stop.