No charges in Vancouver double murder, but three charged in related kidnapping

Vancouver Police say three more men have been arrested following a kidnapping and double homicide in an east Vancouver home last September.

Const. Jason Doucette says the three were the subject of arrest warrants issued late last year following the Sept. 17 murders of a man and woman, and evidence suggesting a third person had been kidnapped from the house.

That victim was rescued two days later, and three men were arrested and remain in custody charged with his kidnapping.

Doucette says that in the three most recent arrests the men were picked up earlier this year and are each charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, and two counts of extortion.

Twenty-six-year-old Ellwood Bradbury and 33-year-old Matthew Stewart were taken into custody in Metro Vancouver, while Erlan Acosta was picked up in Mesquite, Texas, and is awaiting extradition.