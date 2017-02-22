Doctors, lawyers, computer programmers and accountants can't afford to buy a home in Vancouver

If you’re a doctor or a lawyer who wants to own a home in Vancouver, your salary won’t be quite enough to buy a house and live comfortably, according to an analysis done by real estate website Point2Homes.com.

Point2Homes calculated how much a single income earner would have to make in order to afford an “average” home in Vancouver at a 35 per cent debt to income ratio — in other words, the rate at which a homeowner would not be stretching themselves too thin.

The website found that in Vancouver, a single earner would have to make $129,531 a year in order to be able to afford a home at the average price of $878,242. That means that a lawyer making the average salary for that profession would need about $1,000 more per year in order to comfortably own a home, while a family doctor would need to make $6,000 more.

Computer programmers, with an average income of $75,000, would need to earn $54,000 more, while accountants would need to make $68,500 more.

Vancouver has the most expensive residential real estate in Canada, and the city is very much a tale of two markets, with detached homes far out of reach of the average income earner.

The average home price Point2Homes uses is for Greater Vancouver, and includes all housing types: detached homes, townhouses and condos. In January, the benchmark price home in Greater Vancouver was $896,000; for a detached home, $1.19 million; for a townhouse, $666,500 and for a condo, $512,300.