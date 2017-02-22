West Coast sub returns to sea for trials prior to operations with allies

ESQUIMALT, B.C. — The Canadian navy's only operational submarine on the West Coast is doing training exercises as it readies for operations after undergoing repairs to dozens of problem welds.

Katelyn Moores, spokeswoman for Maritime Forces Pacific, says HMCS Chicoutimi has been doing trials since Dec. 16 to gear up for exercises with Pacific allies later this year.

The return to sea follows a lengthy repair and inspection process after problems were discovered in late 2015 with 30 welds on the Victoria-class submarine.

Vice-Admiral Mark Norman had said the welding work was done by a subcontractor hired by a contractor working on both Chicoutimi and HMCS Victoria as well as some surface ships in Victoria.

He said the welds were passing inspections, but the navy did not realize at the time that the inspection process itself was flawed.