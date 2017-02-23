Accused drug dealers leave B.C. courts free men due to shortage of sheriffs
VICTORIA — The Opposition New Democrats say a shortage of courthouse sheriffs has resulted in two accused drug dealers being freed without facing justice.
NDP public safety critic Mike Farnworth says it is outrageous that two men accused of cocaine and heroin trafficking did not face trial because there weren't enough sheriffs available to protect and monitor the courtrooms.
Farnworth says the accused heroin dealer was smiling when the Victoria judge told him he was free to leave the court.
Attorney General Suzanne Anton says there has been a shortage of sheriffs at the Victoria courthouse due to sickness and staffing issues, but says the government has increased her budget by $2.6 million and 48 new sheriffs are in training classes.
Farnworth says the release of accused drug dealers is especially difficult to accept when British Columbia is wracked by an illicit drug overdose crisis that killed 922 people last year.
Court spokesman Bruce Cohen says the chief justice of the B.C. Supreme Court plans to look into the issue.
