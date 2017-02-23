Canadians turned off by political Oscar acceptance speeches: poll

Maybe we’d just like the Oscars to be a little shorter.

As Canadians prepare to tune in to the cultural stalwart that manages to bore and entertain in equal measures, a new poll shows that just over half of us would like award recipients to resist the temptation to make political statements.

The online survey conducted by Angus Reid Institute shows that while 61 per cent of Canadians think it’s OK for celebrities and athletes to publicly express their political views, 55 per cent said they oppose using awards show for that purpose. And 73 per cent oppose celebrities using the national anthem to make a political statement.

“There is support for people in the public eye using their activism … on social media or in the protest movement,” said Shachi Kurl, executive director of the Angus Reid Institute.

“But when it comes to the moment, whether it’s picking up an award that’s related to the arts or entertainment community, or moments when all eyes are on athletes at big games, clearly there is a distinction in the minds of our respondents that say in that moment make it about that moment.”

While Canadians might want actors to refrain from opining during the Oscars, they probably won’t get their wish. Celebrities have used highly-publicized platforms like the Golden Globes and the Grammys to make statements opposing or supporting President Donald Trump — sometimes without actually saying a word.

At the Grammys, singer and actress Joy Miller wore a dress printed with the Trump slogan “Make America Great Again,” while Katy Perry sported an armband with the word “Persist” in homage to Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Lady Gaga’s decision to sing Woody Guthrie’s protest song “This Land is Your Land” at the Super Bowl was seen by some as a political statement, although the singer said her performance was intended to bring Americans together.

The actress Meryl Streep used her speech at the Golden Globes to call out President Trump for mocking a disabled New York Times reporter and to call for support and protection of journalism to hold Trump to account.