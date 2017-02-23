Douglas Treaties translated into First Nations languages nearly 170 years later

VICTORIA — In the English language, a fish is just a fish, but for the Tsartlip First Nation on Vancouver Island, words can vary when referring to catching, preserving or cooking the animal.

Elder John Elliott says the difference in language and meaning is apparent in the translated version of a nearly 170-year-old treaty, which was unveiled today.

Elliott says his people's language is a product of their spiritual belief, which informed their way of life and perspective on laws and ownership.

He says that perspective was not at all considered in the drafting of the original treaty.

University of Victoria historian John Lutz helped translate the text and says indigenous-language treaties reveal how First Nations and settlers misunderstood one another.