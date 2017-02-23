Evidence already in prescription heroin saves lives: B.C. top doctor

B.C.'s provincial health officer seemingly contradicted health minister Terry Lake's assertion that "we need the evidence first" before allowing any more patients to receive clean prescription heroin — amidst an overdose epidemic that's claimed more than 1,000 lives in the province in the past year alone.

Lake had said the idea was under consideration by the province, "but we need the evidence first."

"People tell me, 'Yes, you should just do it,'" he said Jan. 29, "but you have to be careful of any potential unintended consequences."

Metro asked Dr. Perry Kendall — who declared a public health emergency last summer — whether evidence was still needed during a Canadian Mental Health Association B.C. conference on Wednesday morning.

"We know there's a whole bunch of randomized controlled trials, including a very good one here in Vancouver, that it does work," he replied. "There is evidence.

"The issue is not, 'Would it work?' it's 'How would you bring it over?'"

But Kendall shied away from endorsing calls for the province to start prescribing heroin to more patients as a deadly overdose crisis continues killing daily.

"Heroin carries a lot of mythology and a lot of baggage," Kendall told Metro, citing Netherlands where prescription heroin was rejected because "it wouldn't be politically acceptable," he said. "… If you're going to launch and expand it, would you choose to do it with a drug that has so many blockages, problems and practical cons associated with it — you have to train physicians, find a supply, do it under a sup cond.

He said a better case can be made for prescribing the opioid substitute hydromorphone, which he said is "not inferior" to heroin according to trials, but also doesn't need to be imported from abroad, or require a special permit be granted for each prescription.

"It's not something that Terry Lake can say, 'We're going to do this overnight,'" Kendall explained. "You have to put the program in place and do a lot of preparation."

On Tuesday, Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU) board member Karen Ward told Metro that it wasn't a lack of evidence stopping B.C. from making prescription heroin available — but a lack of "political bravery" by the government.

In an earlier interview with Metro, lead researcher behind the landmark Vancouver study of prescription heroin, Dr. Eugenia Oviedo-Joekes, said many more opiate users than the currently permitted 130 would benefit if there were political will and funding.

Those are the patients for whom "first-line treatments" using opioid replacements such as methadone and suboxone, haven't worked, she explained. But prescriptions are currently only permitted for the original cohort, and only after the former Conservative government lost a court battle to shutter the program in 2013.

For Dr. Oviedo-Joekes, the evidence the therapy works for hard-to-treat patients is already in, but the consequences of delaying further are fatal.

"People have this idea they can tell people how to live their lives," she told Metro. "Trying to have control over this is killing people."