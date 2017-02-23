Say it ain’t snow: Flurries expected for Greater Vancouver

If you packed away shovels and salt during this recent run of glorious spring-like weather, Mother Nature has a surprise for you.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is expecting wet snow Thursday night, beginning around midnight and then turning to rain before the start of rush hour.

“It’s not the broad sweeping warm front that brings snow that we saw in early February,” said Armel Castellan, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, adding that he expects between two and five centimetres of snow spread sporadically across the region.

What snow does stick should melt fairly quickly because of Friday's rain, increasing temperatures and because the ground is not nearly as cold as it was in December.

“It will most likely be an afterthought by the end of (Friday).”

Temperatures are also expected to dip Saturday night, with the possibility of a few flakes.



By Sunday, temperatures are expected to begin to rise back to normal levels (2-9 C).