Say it ain’t snow: Flurries expected for Greater Vancouver
Up to 5 cm of snow expected overnight sporadically across the region, but shouldn’t stick around too long.
If you packed away shovels and salt during this recent run of glorious spring-like weather, Mother Nature has a surprise for you.
Environment and Climate Change Canada is expecting wet snow Thursday night, beginning around midnight and then turning to rain before the start of rush hour.
“It’s not the broad sweeping warm front that brings snow that we saw in early February,” said Armel Castellan, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, adding that he expects between two and five centimetres of snow spread sporadically across the region.
What snow does stick should melt fairly quickly because of Friday's rain, increasing temperatures and because the ground is not nearly as cold as it was in December.
“It will most likely be an afterthought by the end of (Friday).”
Temperatures are also expected to dip Saturday night, with the possibility of a few flakes.
By Sunday, temperatures are expected to begin to rise back to normal levels (2-9 C).
Castellan said the winter has been an interesting one with a number of notable items. Among them, December was the seventh coldest month ever recorded at Vancouver International Airport and Abbotsford tied its snowfall record with 69 cenitmetres in the first 12 days of February.